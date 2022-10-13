Mohit Malik Refutes Rumors Of Expecting A Second Child; Deets Inside!

Earlier this week, the pregnancy news of a much-loved couple on TV, Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar went viral. It was reported that after welcoming their first child last year, the couple is set to bring their second little bundle of joy home super soon. But now, Malik has dismissed it by calling the scoop a mere rumour.

Mohit took to his Instagram handle to put all the speculations circling his wife, Addite Malik’s second pregnancy to rest. In his note, he said that he and his wife are not expecting their second kid. Furthermore, he requested everyone not to believe all such rumours. “There are rumours doing the rounds of Aditi expecting our second child which is not true! So guys I would request you’ll to refrain from believing such news please,” read Mohit’s note.

For the unknown, Mohit Malik and Addite Shirwaikar became proud parents to Ekbir on April 27, 2021. Since then, they have been sharing some lovely moments with their son on social media. On Ekbir’s first birthday, the pair shared a cute reel compiling all the unseen moments of their son with them. Alongside the reel, the Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor wrote, “Last year on this date, a father and a mother were born. A beautiful child came into our lives, his lovely smile and sparkling eyes are everything we crave every day. Last year passed very quickly and yet, we can recall every moment that we share with you, you’re that precious, you’re that special. No matter what kind of day we have at work, just one sight of yours makes us smile with all our heart. Us and are blessings are always with you. We’ll always be there for you, you’re our world. Love, Mumma and Baba.”

On the work front, Malik was last seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. He was among the top three contenders for the trophy. Addite, on the other hand, has been away from the TV industry for a long time. She now owns many hotels in Mumbai and Bengaluru.