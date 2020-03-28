Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s Aanchal Khurana Calls The Show A Joke As Everyone Knew What’s Going On In Paras And Shenaaz’s Life

Share

Soon after the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss ended after a glorious run of four and a half months, the wedding reality show kicked off with Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill searching a suitable match among six suitors. While both the shows have a lot in similar the TRP’s of the show are not the same. While Bigg Boss used to be one of the top TRP raking shows, unfortunately Mujhse Shaadi Karoge failed to entertain the audience. During the show both Paras and Shehnaaz faced a lot of backlash for not making efforts in making some connections on the show. The show went off air soon due to coronavirus outbreak and Aanchal Khurrana was declared the winner. And now as the show has ended Aanchal has opened up about how she feels the show was a joke and spilled the beans on his realtionship with Paras Chhabra.

In an interview with TOI, Aanchal had shared, “I feel that it was a wrong decision to come up with a show like this immediately after Bigg Boss, because we saw two strong connections — between Shehnaaz and Sidharth, and Mahira and Paras.” Aanchal also taked about how she feels as the makers picked one contestant from one of the two most popular pairs of BB13, Sidharth-Shehnaaz and Paras-Mahira, the wedding cum comedy show didn’t worked and said,“The makers just picked one contestant each from the two pairs and made a show on them. I think that didn’t work, because the audience would have liked to see the four of them together and their chemistry.”

Aanchal also talked about Mahira Sharma’s equation with Paras and said, “I also assumed him to be in a relationship with Mahira, but he told me, ‘Mahira is a very good friend’. While he wasn’t too sure of getting married, he was open to an engagement on the show. ‘Kisi se achha connection bann jaata hai toh why not?’ These were his exact words.” The actress also mentioned that she sees no future with Paras and they have friendzoned each other after the show and added, “We are better off as friends.”

There were reports that Paras had apparently unfollowed Aanchal on Instagram. Reacting on the same, Aanchal had stated, “Even I am shocked, because we spoke on the phone half an hour before he unfollowed me the first time. Maybe, Mahira doesn’t approve of his friendship with me. That’s okay. People tend to be possessive of each other when in a relationship. Though he didn’t say it openly, it was quite evident that there was something more than just friendship between him and Mahira. It’s just that they haven’t accepted it yet.”

