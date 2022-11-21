Mukesh Ambani Becomes Nana As Daughter Isha Gave Birth To Twins “A Girl And A Boy”- Deets Inside

Veteran businessman Mukesh Ambani has become a maternal grandfather as his daughter Isha Ambani has given birth to twins. One of these twins is a boy and one is a girl. It is named Adiya for a girl and Krishna for a boy.

Let us remind you, At the end of 2018, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got married to Ajay Piramal, chairman of Piramal Group and son of Anand Piramal and Swathi Piramal. Many celebrities also attended their lavish wedding. This is an unforgettable happy moment in their lives.

An unforgettable happy moment

The two business empires have declared that these babies, who were born on November 19, need everyone’s blessings and best wishes. Both the children are doing well with God’s blessings, the business groups said.

Head of Reliance Retail, Now become Mother of two children

The head of the global business empire, Mukesh Ambani, has appointed his daughter Isha Ambani as the new head of Reliance Retail to pave the way for the next generation. Reliance Retail, the largest retail group in Asia, is one of the ten largest companies in Asia. Its revenue has reached 2 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani inducted Isha Ambani as head of his group’s retail business at its 45th annual meeting. Now, Isha Ambani is not only an excellent entrepreneur but also a mother of two children, which surely makes her double happy.

Isha Ambani spoke at the annual meeting about using WhatsApp to place grocery orders and make payments. She also stated that we will launch our FMCG company this year. The net profit of Reliance Retail increased 36% to Rs 2,305 crore. Last year, it was Rs 1695 crore. The company’s gas profit increased by 45% to Rs 3324 crore. Total revenue increased by 42.9% to Rs 64,920 crore. The company’s EBITDA ratio has risen to 4404 crore rupees.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and Sloka Mehta had a baby boy on December 10, 2020. The child’s name is Prithvi. He is the first grandson of Ambani. Now Adiya and Krishna have joined this family.