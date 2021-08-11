‘My Mom And my Nurse Were Pressing at my Boobs,’ Kareena Kapoor Opens Up On Having A dry Phase After Taimur’s Birth

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the hottest mommies in the Bollywood industry. The diva has nurtured two babies and has also written a book on her experiences during pregnancy. While launching her debut book with Karan Johar in an Instagram live session recently, the yummy-mummy of Taimur Ali Khan Jeh Ali Khan talked at length about the mood swings and physiological changes a woman goes through during this difficult time.

Now we have come across one of the interesting stories that Kareena has shared in her book. In the book, Kareena has revealed that she had no milk after Taimur Ali Khan’s birth. She, in her book, has quoted, “Taimur was an abrupt Caesarean. I literally had no milk for over 14 days. I was completely dry.” She added, “My mom and my nurse would be hovering by my side, pressing at my boobs and wondering why it wasn’t happening.”

However, things were different during the birth of her second child, Jeh. The top Bollywood actress has thrown light on the same in her book and has briefed us about how she felt accomplished after nursing her second child. She has written, “(During Jeh’s birth), I had a much better flow and did manage to nurse him. I’ll admit it – breastfeeding him (and doing it exclusively for a few weeks) felt like an achievement!”

But on the same note, Kareena has also admitted that her second pregnancy was way more difficult than the first one. She revealed that while her first pregnancy went smoothly, her second was more ‘difficult’.Talking about the same, at the launch event previously, Kareena said, “This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay,’” she said.

Kareena has also made a note on how Covid-19 impacted her mental health and that she was afraid of stepping outdoors during her final trimester of the second pregnancy.