‘Nachna Hi Nahi Aata’; Netizens Make Fun Of Rashmi Desai After Her Dance Video Goes Viral!

Rashmi Desai has always managed to be in headlines, after gaining immense popularity in Bigg Boss 13. Later, she entered season 14 as well, and became a hot topic after sharing romantic chemistry with co-contestant Umar Riaz. Currently, she is paparazzi’s favorite T.V actress and a popular social media sensation as well. She is always trending on Instagram with her viral reels, and this time she’s been trolled for the same.

Recently, Rashmi posted her reel video dancing on the trending song “tum-tum”. She must be expecting a lovely response from her fans but things didn’t turned out that way. Rashmi’s dance steps were clearly not matching with the audio, and she was just dancing casually which appeared dull. Not being a professional dancer, Desai was brutally trolled, for her cringe dancing.

The video instantly went viral and received all sorts of sarcastic and negative remarks, targeting her dance skills. A netizen commented “isko nachna hi nahi aata” making fun of her steps. Some other person commented “tumse na ho payega dance wagera” making fun of her. There were many more comments criticizing her dance skills. On the other hand, a section of audience was seen body shaming her and calling her fat. Some people were also scene commenting about on her ex-big boss journey and criticized her for being jealous of Shehnaaz Gill.

Where social media users were criticizing her, Rashmi’s fan’s were seen appreciating her. In between so much criticism, Rashmi’s fans came out in her support and appreciated her for dancing carefree and enjoying. In her appreciation, a fan commented “real dance is, when you actually enjoy it”!