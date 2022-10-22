‘Naksha Badal Diya’: Shanaya Kapoor Gets Brutally Trolled For Getting More Face Fillers

Shanaya Kapoor regarded suitable in a sequined saree at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded pre Diwali bash final night time. However sadly, it’s her face that has become the talk of the town. Here’s why.

Kapoor Khaandaan has given the Hindi film enterprise numerous gemstones along with Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Their legacy became taken forward via Arjun Kapoor, Sonam and Janhvi. Well two young Kapoor beauties from gen Z at the moment are all set to start their journeys as actors in Bollywood– Boney’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor .

But even earlier than they’ve made their acting debuts, they have end up the talk of the metropolis due to their shocking physical transformation.

Simply last night, the 2 arrived in fashion for movie star fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s celebrity-studded pre Diwali bash in Mumbai. Shanaya opted for a superb sequined saree and left her hair down with sleek lips and minimal jewelry. She was dolled up and seemed glam for the starry affair.

However there are numerous netizens who’re now trolling Shanaya, accusing her of going below the blade beforehand of her debut with Karan Johar’s upcoming movie Bedhadak . some are even thinking if she is attempting to compete with cousin Janhvi.

One netizen’s comment study: “Guys I suppose they’re having a cousins competition on who has bigger lips. Janhvi changed into really main but shanaya seems to have taken the crown…for now”, while another person wrote: “I started out from is that this mouni after another surgery ? Then realised no, went on to jahnavi? once more no, and that I gave up!”

Meanwhile, one message mentioned: “Meet the genz of bollywood She got a new nostril, eye raise surgical procedure, lip fillers, cheek fillers, and in all likelihood chin enhancement, At this factor if she might even be able to flow her face, I might remember her a great actress.”

Shanaya commenced her profession as an assistant director on Janhvi’s 2020 movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil girl. In her appearing debut Bedhadak, she could be sharing the display screen with Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.