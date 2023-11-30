Namrata Shirodkar Reveals Why She Left Acting After Marrying Mahesh Babu, Netizens React

Namrata Shirodkar left acting after marrying Mahesh Babu. While many questioned about why she departed from the showbiz, the former actress addressed the same during a podcast.

She is one of the most adored actors of all time. The beautiful woman, who won the title of Miss India in 1993, became well-known. She was in many movies, including Bride and Prejudice and Vamsi. She quit acting, though, right after getting married to Mahesh Babu, a big name in the South Indian film industry. Many people were curious about why Namrata quickly stopped working in movies, and she finally told them in a show years later. People on the internet are confused about why the interview showed up again on Reddit.

It was once revealed by Namrata Shirodkar that Mahesh Babu has no desire for a working wife.

Two people work together and connect in a way that fills each other’s gaps in a marriage. The marriage of Namrata Shirodkar to Mahesh Babu is a great example of this. Namrata first talked about why she didn’t want to work in movies after she got married in an interview with the Telugu YouTube station Prema – The Journalist. She knew Mahesh Babu would never want a wife who worked outside the home.

Namrata elaborated on her husband Mahesh’s point of view by saying that he would have advised her to quit her job anywhere, even an office. Not only did Mahesh convey his point of view, but Namrata made it plain that she could never live in a bungalow. Consequently, he and she settled into an apartment following their wedding. They knew exactly what they wanted out of the relationship, she continued.

Netizens respond to Mahesh Babu’s demand that Namrata Shirodkar marry him.

The comment section of Reddit was inundated with netizens the moment a user published a screenshot of the interview. Many were moved by the passionate speeches given by Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar just before they exchanged “yes” for marriage. He didn’t compel her to stay at home and raise their children, as one commenter pointed out. He was forthright about his preference from the beginning; he never lied to her or tried to trick her.

She could have chosen not to marry him if she had disagreed or wanted to continue her film career. He didn’t coerce her; rather, he laid out all the details, and she had the last say as to whether or not to accept them. In my opinion, there is no issue here since she willingly consented.