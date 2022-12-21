Nayanthara Says Marriage Is Not An Interval Point, Questions Why Women Cannot Work After Marriage!

Actress Nayanthara is quite famous in both North and South. The star kept hitting headlines this year for her personal life. Firstly for her wedding with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and then for welcoming twin kids. During a latest interview, Nayanthara questioned various societal notions associated with the career of a women after her marriage.

In her interaction, the actress questioned about the restrictions that are put on women after marriage. She asked why women should stop working after tying the knot when men start working the ‘day after wedding’. Calling all this wrong, Nayanthara said that marriage is not ‘an intermission point’. She said that marriage makes a person fulfilled and settled in life.

“Nothing has changed for me. It is a beautiful beginning of a new phase of life. My life is only better because of my support system. I can achieve more, understand films better and do more. There should not be any rules. Marriage is beautiful. Why can’t you celebrate it?” stated the Gold actress.

Recently, Nayanthara and Vignesh made their first public appearance after embracing parenthood. They stepped out for a special premiere of Ashwin Saravanan’s Connect starring Nayanthara, Anupam Kher, Vinay, Sathyaraj, and debutante Haniya Nafisa. The film is a horror-thriller set during the lockdown phase in India. It is produced by Vignesh Shivan and is the first Tamil movie to release in cinemas without an interval.

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love while shooting for Naanum Rowdy Dhan in 2015. After dating for seven years, the duo exchanged wedding vows in Chennai on June 9, 2022. The couple welcomed twins–Uyir and Ulagam through surrogacy in October 2022.

Workwise, Nayanthara will next star in Atlee’s first Bollywood outing Jawan opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The action thriller is set for a theatrical release on June 2, 2023.