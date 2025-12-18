Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar Face Backlash Over ‘Lollipop Candy Shop’; Tony Responds with a Bold Statement

Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, the popular sibling duo in the Indian music industry, have found themselves at the center of a social media storm following the release of their new song Lollipop Candy Shop. The song, which was eagerly anticipated by many fans, has sparked an overwhelming amount of criticism. People have expressed their disapproval over the lyrics, Neha’s dance moves, and the overall vibe of the song, leading to a flurry of negative reactions across various platforms.

Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar’s New Song

As soon as Neha shared a glimpse of the song on social media, the comments section erupted with criticism. The song’s lyrics, with their suggestive and playful tone, were deemed inappropriate by many users. Critics claimed that such content was a negative influence on Indian music, especially when it comes to younger audiences. In addition to the lyrics, Neha’s dance in the video also became a point of contention. Some viewers felt her performance was over the top and offensive, further fueling the backlash.

One user sarcastically compared Neha to internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja, implying that she was heading down the same controversial path. Another comment read, “What did the doctor say? When will you get better?” suggesting a need for Neha to rethink her approach to music videos. Other users joined the chorus, saying things like, “Stop it, man, this is all ridiculous, I can’t bear it” and “What’s wrong with her these days? Why is she trying to become Rakhi Sawant?”

However, it wasn’t all negative. Some younger users expressed their support for the song, stating, “As a Gen Z, I like these vibes,” suggesting that the catchy, upbeat track resonated more with a younger audience that enjoys playful, pop-infused music. Amid the storm of criticism, Tony Kakkar, the composer and producer of the song, has responded with a level of indifference that has only fueled the controversy further.

In a video that surfaced online, Tony can be seen laughing and reacting to the trolling, saying, “I want a lollipop, two lollipops, I want three lollipops… Oh oh… I’m enjoying reading the comments… It’s pop music, so there will be trolling at a certain level, there’s a huge audience, what can we do? You can’t ignore the business. The money that goes into producing videos like ‘Koi Apna Hoga’ or ‘Zindagi Bata De’ comes from these songs. So thank you, make it viral. And it has become quite viral already. Talk as much as you want, abuse, give love, just give views.”