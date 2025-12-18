Sunita Ahuja Joins the List of Fans Praising ‘Dhurandhar’ And Akshaye Khanna’s Stellar Performance

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar has been creating waves across Bollywood, with audiences and critics alike heaping praise on the gripping storyline and the stellar performances. Among the many admirers of the film, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, has also joined the chorus of praise. Speaking to the paparazzi at Mumbai airport on December 17, Sunita shared her admiration for the film and, in particular, for actor Akshaye Khanna, who played the character of Rahman Dacoit.

Sunita Ahuja

Sunita Ahuja Praises Akshaye Khanna and Dhurandhar

When asked about her thoughts on Dhurandhar, Sunita was quick to express her enthusiasm, “What a film Dhurandhar was! Akshaye Khanna did a fantastic job! It was amazing. He looks so handsome. He’s made a comeback. He’s my favorite,” she gushed. It’s clear that Sunita was deeply impressed by Akshaye’s portrayal in the film, and she didn’t hesitate to shower the actor with well-deserved compliments.

Sunita Ahuja

Also Read: Tanya Mittal’s Stylist Riddhima Sharma Speaks Out on Unpaid Dues and Outfit Returns After Bigg Boss 19 Controversy

Her admiration for Khanna was followed by mentions of her other favorite actors. “Ranveer Singh is my favorite,” she continued, before adding with a smile, “But now Akshaye Khanna too… He did a great job. I really enjoyed watching the film.” As the conversation turned to her beloved pet dog, Sunita, ever the playful spirit, joked, “He must have been a star in his previous life,” as the dog curiously eyed the camera.

Sunita Ahuja

The viral clip of Sunita’s praise soon caught the attention of fans, who eagerly began reacting to her statements. Many couldn’t help but cheekily ask about her husband, Govinda, and when he might be making his much-anticipated comeback to the silver screen. One user commented, “When will your husband make a comeback?” while another wrote jokingly, “Akshay Kumar?” referring to the playful mix-up between Akshaye Khanna and Akshay Kumar in Sunita’s earlier comments.

Sunita Ahuja

A few fans even quipped, “Govinda ji will also make a comeback in an avatar,” sparking further speculation about the beloved actor’s return to the limelight. Sunita, known for her candid and humorous personality, received lighthearted remarks like, “Govinda’s comeback is yet to happen,” and “Get Govinda to make a comeback too, Sunita ji,” further fueling the ongoing buzz around the actor’s potential return to Bollywood.