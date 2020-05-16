Neha Kakkar has been getting a lot of praises for her extremely melodious voice. However, with so much fame comes the same amount of trolling. Now that social media has become a common ground for everyone to reach out to others, she has been receiving a lot of trolling recently. Now, she has opened up on getting trolled and stated that it is her number one status that gets her all of this trolling.

In an interview with IANS, Neha opened up getting trolled and the reason behind it. She says, “Of course, I am a human being and I do feel bad about it, but after feeling bad I bounce back. I feel these people who are writing bad (things) about me are nothing but jealous people. They feel, ‘why is Neha here?’ Jo number one singer hai uske hi baare main likhengay log (they will write about the singer who is number one).”

She further added, “So, I understand that — I am number one that is why people talk about me and get jealous,” she claimed, adding that she doesn’t worry much about the haters as they don’t make up the majority. “Jealous people are few, and lovers are like in crores.”

In a short span of time, Neha has given some superhits songs like O Saki Saki, Tum Par Hum Hai Atke, Ankh Marey and Kala Chasma along with many more songs. “I feel if it’s a good remix then (there is) no problem, because it’s done with permission. What happens is, initially people behave negatively and say, ‘gaane ko barbaad kar diya (they have destroyed the song)’. Later, they enjoy listening and dancing to my song,” she claimed.