Neither Engaged Nor Dating, Jiya Shankar & Elvish Yadav’s Ring Instagram Post Is Part of Promotional Strategy

Actress Jiya Shankar’s personal life has once again grabbed headlines as fresh dating and engagement rumours surfaced online. This time, the speculation was sparked by Bigg Boss OTT’ winner Elvish Yadav, who shared a picture holding Jiya’s hand, with a diamond ring clearly visible, and tagged her on social media. The post immediately sent fans into a frenzy, with many assuming the two were engaged.



However, the truth behind the viral picture turned out to be something entirely different. Elvish Yadav shared the photo on his Instagram story with a caption that read, “Giving love another chance and I found my heart.” The romantic caption, coupled with the ring, led many to believe that wedding bells were around the corner for Jiya and Elvish.

This wasn’t the first time Jiya’s name had been linked romantically. Earlier, she was rumoured to be engaged to Abhishek Malhan, and later, a photo with a mystery man also went viral, adding fuel to the gossip mill. According to sources close to the actors, Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav are neither engaged nor dating. The viral post was reportedly part of a promotion strategy for their upcoming show.

A source told one of the media houses that the duo is working together on the second season of the dating reality show ‘Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka’, and the engagement rumours were deliberately created to build curiosity around the project. ‘Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka’ is a dating reality series focused on Gen-Z contestants who attempt to transition from situationships to meaningful relationships.

The show tests couples on compatibility, trust, and communication before they decide whether to take the next step or walk away. The first season aired in 2025 and was hosted by Harsh Gujral and Uorfi Javed. The winners of Season 1 were Sifat Sehgal and Karan Raj. Jiya Shankar and Elvish Yadav are now set to collaborate for Season 2, which has already generated buzz thanks to this clever promotional move.