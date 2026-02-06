Lucky Ali Backs Arijit Singh’s Retirement From Playback Singing, Says “Something Must Have Broken Inside Him”

Veteran musician Lucky Ali has come out in strong support of Arijit Singh’s decision to retire from playback singing, calling it a deeply personal choice that likely stemmed from an emotional turning point. Arijit’s announcement shocked fans across the country, as the singer chose to step away at the peak of his career. Reacting to Arijit Singh’s retirement, Lucky Ali said that such a major decision does not come without inner turmoil.

Speaking to one of the media houses, Ali shared that one must try to understand what an artist goes through emotionally. “You have to put yourself in the musician’s shoes and understand what he is truly feeling. If he has taken this step, then something must have broken inside him. I completely agree with Arijit’s decision,” Lucky Ali said. He added that while Arijit may have stepped away from playback singing, his musical journey is far from over.

“He will definitely sing and express himself, but not under the same circumstances as before. You have to forge your own path, just like we did. We created our own path,” he explained. It is worth recalling that Arijit Singh surprised his fans last month by announcing his retirement from playback singing through an Instagram post on January 27. Thanking his audience for years of love and support, the singer wrote that he was bidding farewell to playback singing after a “wonderful journey.”

The announcement immediately sparked speculation about what may have led to this decision, with fans and industry insiders questioning the pressures of the music industry. Lucky Ali’s support for Arijit Singh comes from personal experience. Known for iconic songs like ‘O Sanam’, ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’, and ‘Na Tum Jaano Na Hum’, Ali himself distanced from Bollywood years ago. He has openly spoken about feeling suffocated by the industry’s working culture, lack of creativity, and growing commercial mindset.

Ali has previously stated that modern films no longer inspire him and often promote violence and greed. After the death of his father, legendary comedian Mehmood, he felt there was nothing special left in the industry and chose to walk away to focus on creative freedom. Talking about his current work, Lucky Ali recently released a romance-based album titled Tu Jaane Hai Kahan, written by Kausar Munir and released under the Tips Music banner. However, Ali emphasized that creative control matters more than labels.