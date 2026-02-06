Parag Tyagi’s Emotional Post With Pet Dog Simba Leaves Fans Teary-Eyed as He Remembers Late Wife Shefali Jariwala

Actor Parag Tyagi’s social media posts continue to reflect the deep love and unbreakable bond he shared with his late wife Shefali Jariwala. Even months after her untimely passing, Parag remembers her in the smallest yet most touching ways. His latest Instagram post has once again moved fans, showing how strongly he still feels her presence in his life. Since Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death, Parag has often shared moments featuring their pet dog Simba, who has become his constant companion.

Parag has repeatedly referred to Simba as his child, highlighting how the dog represents a living connection between him and Shefali. Simba’s frequent appearances in Parag’s videos and photos have resonated deeply with fans, many of whom feel that the pet carries Shefali’s love forward. In the emotional video that Parag recently shared, he is seen sitting quietly when Simba climbs onto him.

The dog then begins licking Parag’s chest, specifically the area where he has a tattoo of Shefali. Parag had gotten this tattoo last year as a tribute, saying he wanted his wife to always be with him. Sharing the video, Parag wrote, “Our little Simba kisses his mommy like this. Simba knows that Mommy is always with us.” The moment struck an emotional chord, with many feeling as if Simba recognized the tattoo as Shefali herself.

Soon after the video was posted, fans flooded the comments section with emotional messages. Many were reminded of their own losses, while others expressed how deeply the moment touched them. One user wrote, “I miss my mother so much.” Another commented, “Oh my God, truly, my heart melted.” A fan shared, “Sir, I cried seeing this. Simba misses his mother so much, and we miss her too.”

Another heartfelt comment read, “We will always remember her, her fun-loving nature, her smile, and the respect she had for everyone. Wherever she is, she will be happy.” Shefali Jariwala passed away suddenly in June 2025 due to cardiac arrest. Reports at the time suggested that a drop in blood pressure or complications related to medication and fasting might have contributed to her death. Her funeral was held on June 28 in Mumbai, attended by family members and close friends.