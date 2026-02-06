‘I Liked A Boy Very Much’, Mrunal Thakur Opens Up About Love, Marriage, and Her Dream Life Partner in Candid Interview

Mrunal Thakur has carved an impressive journey for herself in a relatively short span of time. Starting her career on the small screen, the actress went on to make her mark in Marathi films, and today she enjoys a strong presence in both the Hindi and Telugu film industries. Currently, Mrunal is grabbing attention for her upcoming film Do Deewane Shehar Mein, and in an interview, she spoke candidly about love, marriage, relationships, and her life so far.

Mrunal Thakur Recalls Her School Days

Talking about her earliest experience with love, Mrunal fondly recalled her school days. She revealed that she had a crush on a classmate from second grade to seventh grade but never had the courage to express her feelings. “I liked a boy very much, but I was extremely shy. I could never say anything,” she shared. Fate had other plans, as her father’s transfer led the family to move to another city, leaving that chapter as a lingering regret.

Laughing about her growing-up years, Mrunal described her admiration for Bollywood stars as more of an obsession than a simple crush. She named Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, and John Abraham as her ultimate favorites. “My books were full of their photo cutouts,” she said, adding that she and her sister would secretly cut pictures of these actors from saree boxes and use them as bookmarks. If their father found out, they would be scolded for focusing on heroes instead of studies.

Life came full circle when Mrunal eventually worked with all three of them, Super 30 with Hrithik Roshan, Jersey with Shahid Kapoor, and Batla House with John Abraham. She also shared heartwarming anecdotes from the sets. John Abraham, whom she fondly calls Joneman often asks about her sister. With Shahid Kapoor, she found herself so absorbed in watching his performance that she would sometimes forget her own lines.

Opening up about marriage, Mrunal admitted that her perspective has evolved over time. While earlier she believed in getting married only after settling her career, she now sees things differently. “I understand now that marriage is important at the right time,” she said, explaining that just like every finger on the hand is different, life doesn’t have a fixed formula. She acknowledged that there was pressure to get married but clarified that she doesn’t want to marry just because society expects her to.