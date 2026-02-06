Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wishes Hubby Abhishek Bachchan, Calls Him ‘Baby Papa’ In A Post: Shine On Love – See Here!!!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heartfelt birthday message for her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, as he celebrated his 50th birthday. In her social media note, she affectionately referred to him as “Baby Pappa.” Alongside the sweet message, the actress posted a childhood photograph of the Yuva actor on her Instagram handle, delighting fans with a glimpse of his early days. Abhishek, meanwhile, is gearing up for his next film, King, in which he will star alongside Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Abhishek Bachchan is turning 50 today, February 5, and his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shared a heartfelt birthday message for him on social media. On Instagram, she posted an adorable childhood photo of Junior Bachchan, lovingly calling him ‘Baby-Pappa.’ The black-and-white image captures Abhishek’s eyes, radiating innocence and charm that are impossible to miss.

In her touching caption, Aishwarya expressed abundant love, blessings, peace, happiness, and contentment for her husband, warmly celebrating him. She concluded the note with heartfelt words, emphasising the depth of their bond and her affection for the love of her life, making the post truly special. “Stay Golden… Shine on Love.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Expresses Her Affection for Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s marriage has reportedly faced several ups and downs over the years. Some reports even suggested the couple might be heading for divorce due to personal issues, while others claimed Abhishek was allegedly involved with Nimrat Kaur. Despite these speculations and rumors, Aishwarya and Abhishek have stayed united, handling the situation with grace and dignity, choosing to maintain silence rather than publicly addressing the swirling controversies.

Abhishek Bachchan finally addressed the divorce rumours, dismissing them as “nonsense” and “baseless.” He emphasised that family is extremely important to him and highlighted the strong understanding he shares with his spouse. Despite the swirling speculation about his marital life, the actor remained completely unfazed. Even on his birthday, he appeared unaffected by the reports, showing that such rumours hold no power over his personal happiness and family bonds.

In an interview with Peeping Moon, Bachchan said: “No. If there was even a shred of truth, perhaps it would. But there isn’t. I won’t tolerate fabricated stories or falsehoods about my family or me.” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently showcased her love for Abhishek Bachchan by wishing him on Instagram. She prefers to avoid media statements, focusing instead on a happy family life. A few weeks ago, the couple was seen together at their daughter Aaradhya’s school, Dhirubhai Ambani International School, attending its annual day function in Mumbai, enjoying family moments away from the spotlight.

The Love Story of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan first met on the sets of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and became friends while working together. After acting in films like Kuch Na Kaho and Guru, their friendship turned into love. The couple married in April 2007 and later welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011, completing their family.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan will next appear in King, starring Shah Rukh Khan, set to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, and others. Additionally, Abhishek is part of the pan-India film Raja Shivaji, directed by Riteish Deshmukh, which is slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been keeping a low profile and staying away from the spotlight. Her most recent appearance on screen was in the Tamil historical drama Ponniyin Selvan II.