Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash Again as Viral Dance Video Sparks Fresh Controversy

Television actress Akanksha Chamola has once again found herself at the center of online controversy after a new dance video featuring her with co-stars surfaced on social media. The actress, who is also the wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons as netizens remain sharply divided over her recent appearances.

Akanksha Chamola Faces Backlash

Soon after Gaurav Khanna lifted the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss 19, celebratory moments from the couple’s private party began circulating online. Among them, clips of Akanksha dancing joyfully caught the public’s attention. While some fans appreciated her carefree attitude, a section of social media users reacted harshly, leaving offensive and judgmental comments on her videos.

The backlash didn’t stop there. Over the past few weeks, Akanksha has repeatedly trended online for her dance collaborations, with critics questioning her behavior and choices. Amid the growing scrutiny, rumors about Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna’s divorce also began making rounds. Speculation intensified after Akanksha shared a promotional post for her upcoming project, which some users misinterpreted as a hint of trouble.

However, the actress was quick to dismiss these rumors, making it clear that there was no truth to the claims and that her marriage remains intact. Earlier, Akanksha also faced online trolling after appearing in a dance video with popular influencer and choreographer Awez Darbar. The duo danced to the song Dhak Dhak, and Akanksha added a light-hearted caption that read, “Arijit Singh, don’t worry… we’ll handle the music industry.”

While many fans found the video entertaining and fun, trolls once again targeted the actress with offensive remarks, questioning her intentions and professionalism. The latest controversy erupted after Akanksha’s cozy dance video with her co-stars Ali Hassan and Kunwar Amar went viral. The video, reportedly part of a promotional activity, quickly grabbed attention across platforms. However, instead of appreciation, it drew sharp criticism from a section of Gaurav Khanna’s fanbase.