Talwinder Singh Sidhu Breaks Silence on Relationship Speculation With Disha Patani, Deets Inside

Bollywood actress Disha Patani has been making headlines recently over her rumored relationship with singer and rapper Talwinder Singh Sidhu. The speculation began after the duo was spotted together at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding festivities, and it only grew stronger when they appeared together again at the wedding reception. Now, Talwinder Singh Sidhu has finally addressed the ongoing rumors in an interview with one of the media houses, offering clarity on his equation with the actress.

When asked directly about his relationship with Disha Patani, Talwinder responded candidly, saying, “We only got to know each other better right before the wedding, and these kinds of reports have surprised us. We don’t want to succumb to pressure or rumors. We are still trying to understand each other. That’s all I would like to say because if they want to spread rumors, I’ll let them remain rumors.”

His statement suggests that while the two share a bond, they are not ready to label it amid growing media attention. Disha and Talwinder were also seen walking hand-in-hand, smiling and appearing comfortable in each other’s company, moments that further fueled dating rumors. When Talwinder was asked if he now thinks differently about love and relationships, he replied with a poetic touch, “I fall in love every day, I’m still falling in love.”

Fans quickly took notice of their apparent chemistry. There is also a five-year age gap between the two as Disha Patani is 33, while Talwinder is 28. Speculation around their relationship first surfaced during Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding celebrations in Udaipur. A week later, the buzz intensified when the duo was spotted walking hand-in-hand at Lollapalooza India 2026, in front of a live audience.

Many fans believed this was their subtle way of making the relationship official, though neither Disha nor Talwinder has directly confirmed the reports. Previously, Disha Patani was in a long-term relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. According to reports, the two parted ways in 2022, but continue to share a cordial friendship. Disha also maintains a close bond with Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, and the two are often seen spending time together, whether shopping, partying, or traveling.