‘I Made You & This Shop’, Chandrika Dixit’s Husband Yugam Gera Shared Threat Video For His Wife

Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit, who rose to nationwide fame after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT 3, is currently at the center of a major controversy involving her personal life. What began as rumors has now turned into an ugly public fallout, with both Chandrika and her husband Yugam Gera openly accusing each other of extramarital affairs. The ongoing drama is unfolding on social media, drawing massive public attention.

Now, the situation has taken a more serious turn after another video of Yugam Gera surfaced, in which he is allegedly seen threatening Chandrika and asserting control over their shop. In the latest viral video, Yugam Gera is seen standing at the shop and claiming ownership over it. He states that he is uploading the video from Chandrika Dixit’s social media account because he still has access to it, though it may be deleted at any time.

In the video, Yugam says that Chandrika will never be allowed access to the shop, asserting that he built it and played a key role in shaping her public identity. His tone grows increasingly aggressive as he warns her against bringing anyone else to the shop. He is also heard making threatening remarks, claiming that if he sees anyone else at the shop, he will take violent action. The video has sparked outrage online, with many viewers calling his statements disturbing and alarming.

As the videos continue to circulate, social media users are sharply divided. While some are expressing concern for Chandrika’s safety, others believe the entire controversy is a publicity stunt. Despite the skepticism, the emotional tone and repeated accusations have kept the controversy in constant headlines. The controversy escalated after Yugam Gera first shared a video that triggered rumors of Chandrika’s alleged affair.

In response, Chandrika released multiple videos, accusing her husband of cheating and claiming to have evidence to support her allegations. In one emotional video, Chandrika is seen breaking down in tears, stating that she is managing the household, taking care of their child, and running the shop, while her husband is allegedly involved with someone else. In another video, Yugam tells Chandrika not to come in his way. He claims she is free to make reels or videos with anyone she wants, but he will reclaim what he says he built.