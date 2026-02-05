Suniel Shetty Questions Focus on Mughal Rulers in Films, Breaks Silence on Kesari Veer Box Office Failure

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently opened up about the commercial failure of his 2025 film Kesari Veer, which was based on the repeated destruction of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat. Despite extensive historical research and strong subject matter, the film failed to attract audiences and was eventually pulled out of theaters. In a candid interview, Suniel Shetty explained the reasons behind the film’s poor box office performance and also shared his strong views on how Indian history, especially historical figures and how they are portrayed in cinema.

Speaking to one of the media houses, Suniel Shetty revealed that the team had done significant research before making Kesari Veer. However, the film suffered due to distribution issues rather than content. He said, “We did a lot of research before making the film, but unfortunately, the film didn’t do well. Distribution is a big game, we didn’t get theaters. The producer suffered a huge loss because he was distributing the film himself with his own people, and that didn’t work. A good film was ruined.”

According to the actor, lack of proper theatrical reach played a major role in the film’s downfall. Suniel Shetty also expressed disappointment over the selective portrayal of history in Indian films and textbooks. Questioning the recurring focus on Mughal rulers, he said Indian cinema should highlight a broader spectrum of historical heroes.

He stated, “Why do we only talk about Aurangzeb, Akbar, Babur, and Birbal? Our history should be about our culture. It should be about the Vedas, the Rajput kings, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and every hero from every state. Everyone deserves to be talked about.” His comments have sparked discussion about the representation of indigenous rulers and cultural icons in mainstream cinema.

Suniel Shetty’s views echo earlier statements made by Akshay Kumar during the promotions of Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay had criticized the Indian history syllabus for neglecting cultural icons. Akshay had said, “Unfortunately, our history syllabus has only two or three lines about Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, while a lot has been written about invaders. There is hardly anything written about our culture and our Maharajas.”