Yami Gautam To Make A Cameo Appearance In Ranveer Singh–Starrer Dhurandhar 2 : Deets Inside!

Fans are buzzing with excitement following the recent release of the Dhurandhar 2 teaser. Dhurandhar 2 is shaping up to be bigger and better than before. As the first teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate social media platforms, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Yami Gautam has officially joined the cast, adding excitement and star power to the much-anticipated sequel for eager fans.

Dhurandhar’s Massive Box Office Triumph Fuels Sequel Buzz

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal starrer Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025, delivering an extraordinary and powerful box office performance across markets. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film impressed both critics and audiences and comfortably crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide, achieving a major commercial milestone.

As excitement continues to grow around the franchise, Pinkvilla has now exclusively reported that actor Yami Gautam will make a special cameo appearance in the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, adding further anticipation and star value to the highly awaited continuation of the saga. As per our sources, “Yami’s role is action-packed and extremely crucial to the narrative. She has already shot for nearly 5 days, and though it’s a cameo, it’s an important part that will leave the audience amazed.”

Why Yami Gautam’s Role in Dhurandhar 2 Has Fans Curious

Yami Gautam has delivered several powerful performances across genres. In Kaabil, she portrayed a blind woman seeking justice, while Uri: The Surgical Strike showed her as a sharp intelligence officer. She brought warmth to social themes in Bala, and impressed audiences with intense roles in thrillers like A Thursday, Dasvi, Article 370, and HAQ. Her versatility continues to surprise viewers, and audiences are now curious to see what she brings opposite Ranveer Singh in the upcoming Dhurandhar 2 film sequel.

The sequel will again be directed by Aditya Dhar, with Ranveer Singh reprising his role as Hamza Ali. After the success of the first film, expectations are high. The release of the first teaser for part two has already created strong buzz, sparking excitement, curiosity, and anticipation among audiences across the country, ahead of its much-awaited theatrical release worldwide soon.

Buoyed by the success of the first film, the makers have unveiled the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the response has been overwhelming. Featuring a striking final dialogue, the teaser has gone viral across social media. Its dark tone and intensified action sequences have significantly raised excitement, curiosity, and anticipation among fans and audiences alike worldwide today online platforms.

Dhurandhar 2: A Teaser of Revenge

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios with B62 Studios, Dhurandhar signalled a return to gritty, story-driven action cinema. Now in post-production, Dhurandhar 2 is emerging as the most anticipated Indian release of 2026 and is officially scheduled to reach theatres nationwide on March 19, promising scale performances and heightened cinematic ambition for audiences everywhere.