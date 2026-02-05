Rhea Chakraborty Steps Back Into Movie Business After Seven-Year Hiatus, An Emotional Renewal

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has returned to acting after a seven-year gap, beginning a new professional chapter with Hansal Mehta’s upcoming Netflix series Family Business.Her return to the sets was both emotional and symbolic, marking a significant moment in her journey as an actor.

Rhea shared that returning to acting took her back to her teenage days in Mumbai, filled with dreams and determination. Grateful for the second chance, she said she is “still the same girl” who fell in love with performing.

Working Alongside a Strong Ensemble Cast

Family Business features Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma. Rhea thanked her co-stars and director Hansal Mehta for making her comeback warm and comfortable. Known for crafting layered narratives, Mehta’s involvement has already generated strong anticipation around the series. The collaboration is expected to give Rhea a solid platform to help her reconnect with audiences and showcase her acting range once again.

A New Beginning For Rhea Chakraborty

The series follows a powerful business family, exploring ambition, rivalry, loyalty, and internal conflicts. While Rhea’s role remains undisclosed, the project promises an emotionally intense and intrigue-filled storyline.

Before this comeback, Rhea was last seen in the film Chehre (2021). Although she remained visible through various public appearances and digital engagements, Family Business marks her return to mainstream acting. With this project, Rhea appears ready to turn the page and re-establish herself in the entertainment industry with renewed confidence and purpose.