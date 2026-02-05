Mrunal Thakur Gets Teased by Siddhant Chaturvedi; Joke Has a Dhanush Connection: Read Here!

Mrunal Thakur was recently taken by surprise when Siddhant Chaturvedi playfully teased her, with the joke carrying a clear Dhanush connection. The actress has been in the spotlight lately because of her personal life. She has been widely speculated to be dating Tamil star Dhanush, and soon after, rumours suggested the two could tie the knot in February 2026. Adding fuel to the buzz, multiple clips went viral showing Mrunal and Dhanush apparently exchanging wedding vows. These videos later turned out to be AI-generated, confirming the claims were completely false. The clarification finally put an end to misleading online chatter.

Earlier, Mrunal dismissed dating rumours with Dhanush through subtle digs, though not directly. Meanwhile, Dhanush’s team firmly denied reports of his marriage to the actress. Recently, Mrunal was caught off guard when Siddhant Chaturvedi teased her, with the teasing clearly linked to Dhanush during a lighthearted public interaction, momentary banter.

Siddhant Chaturvedi playfully teased Mrunal Thakur, moment was linked to Dhanush

During promotions for Do Deewane Seher Mein, Mrunal Thakur appeared alongside co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. When reporters mentioned questions connected to Chennai, Siddhant immediately cracked a joke, suggesting the query was meant for Mrunal instead. Playfully, he asked whether the Chennai question was directed at her or him.

Mrunal quickly clarified that it was actually for Siddhant, but the moment had already turned humorous. Everyone caught the implication behind Siddhant’s remark, triggering laughter. Mrunal, momentarily surprised, found herself teased by her co-star, as the lighthearted exchange became a memorable highlight. Fans enjoyed the banter, praising their chemistry during the cheerful interaction.

Mrunal Thakur opens up about love amid dating rumours with Dhanush

Amid speculation about her dating and wedding rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur spoke to Filmygyan and reflected on the idea of love. She described love as a beautiful experience that everyone should encounter at least once in life. According to Mrunal, love transforms people for the better, helping partners heal, reparent themselves, and address inner child wounds together.

She emphasised that this mutual growth makes love one of the most meaningful experiences in the world. Mrunal also shared that the meaning of love keeps evolving over time. She added that when someone is truly in love, they naturally surrender, selflessly doing things purely for love, without expectations, fear, or conditions, allowing emotions to guide actions.

Dhanush–Mrunal Thakur wedding rumours spark buzz

A few weeks ago, rumours circulated that Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush might tie the knot on Valentine’s Day this year, February 14, 2026. However, no official confirmation ever emerged. Weeks later, Dhanush’s team dismissed the speculation. Speaking to Moneycontrol, a source close to the actor clarified that Dhanush and Mrunal share a friendly bond, are merely good friends, and have no plans to marry in the foreseeable future, despite persistent online chatter and repeated claims.

Later, an AI-generated video went viral showing the couple marrying alongside popular Tollywood actors, briefly reigniting speculation before it died down. Sources say Dhanush was married to Aishwarya and never intended to wed Mrunal or anyone else. They add that the actor is currently prioritising co-parenting responsibilities, focusing on raising his sons, Yatra and Linga, in coordination with his former wife, Aishwarya, while staying away from marriage rumours that have circulated online in recent months. Watch the video here.