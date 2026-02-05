Rhea Chakraborty Calls Acting Comeback After 7 Years ‘Unreal’: ‘Didn’t Expect To Act Ever Again’

Rhea Chakraborty is preparing to return to acting after a seven-year break, describing her comeback as unexpected and emotionally significant. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Family Business, marking her first major acting project since stepping away from films amid personal and professional challenges.

The announcement was made during a Netflix event, where Rhea also shared a heartfelt message reflecting on her journey back to the screen. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of herself getting ready and spoke candidly about the long gap in her acting career. “7 years. It’s actually really bizarre and surreal… I didn’t expect to act ever again,” she said, acknowledging how distant the possibility of returning once felt.

Rhea explained that acting had been a lifelong dream that she began pursuing when she moved to Mumbai at the age of 17. However, circumstances over the past few years led to a prolonged hiatus. She described the experience of returning as both emotional and transformative, noting that while her priorities have evolved, her connection to acting remains strong. She added that the opportunity felt “unreal,” comparing it to rediscovering a dream she had once believed was lost.

In her caption accompanying the video, Rhea wrote about the passage of time and personal growth, stating that although a part of her had moved on, another part had continued to wait for a second chance. Fans flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement and support, congratulating her on the comeback and wishing her success.

Rhea Chakraborty began her career in the entertainment industry as a VJ before transitioning to films. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Tuneega Tuneega and later appeared in several Hindi films, including Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Sonali Cable, Bank Chor, Half Girlfriend, and Jalebi, the latter bringing her wider recognition among audiences. Her most recent film appearance prior to the break was Chehre, which was released in 2021 but was filmed earlier.

Her career trajectory shifted dramatically in 2020 following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, after which she was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau during the investigation. Though she was later granted bail, Rhea has previously spoken about the professional setbacks she experienced during this period, including losing work opportunities and facing widespread public scrutiny. She mentioned that at one point people believed rumours about her, which affected her chances of getting acting roles.

Despite the challenges, Rhea gradually returned to the entertainment space in different capacities. In 2023, she appeared as a gang leader on MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand, marking her return to television and helping reintroduce her to audiences.

Her upcoming project Family Business, created by Niren Bhatt and Hansal Mehta, features an ensemble cast that includes Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Neha Dhupia, Raima Sen, Dhruv Sehgal, and several others. The series has already drawn comparisons from fans to the Emmy-winning drama Succession following the release of its teaser. The show is set to stream on Netflix, although an official release date has yet to be announced.