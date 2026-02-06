Anurag Kashyap Breaks Silence On ‘Bollywood Guy’ Mention In Epstein Files: Deets Inside!

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has unexpectedly made headlines after his name appeared in discussions surrounding the recently released Epstein Files. The documents, connected to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein, have triggered widespread curiosity and conversations across social media platforms, drawing global attention and sparking renewed debate online.

Anurag Kashyap has addressed reports claiming his name appears in the recently released Epstein Files. In a media interview, the filmmaker firmly denied any association, calling the claims false. He clarified he has no connection whatsoever with the matter. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anurag Kashyap’s film Kennedy is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 this year for audiences worldwide.

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently landed in controversy after media reports claimed he was referred to as a “Bollywood guy” in the Epstein Files. The files comprise a vast set of documents connected to the criminal activities of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who later died. Addressing the speculation in a media interview, Anurag finally broke his silence regarding the alleged mention. He clarified his position amid growing chatter. The documents reportedly include several high-profile names, such as Bill Gates, who has publicly expressed regret over having any association with the late Epstein, while discussions continue across global media platforms.

Anurag Kashyap Speaks on the Epstein Files

Anurag was reportedly mentioned as a “Bollywood guy” linked to an event associated with Epstein, planned in Beijing in 2017. Responding to the claim, the filmmaker told Hindustan Times that he had no knowledge of it, adding he receives nearly fifteen speaker invitations monthly and rarely replies. He also clarified he has never visited Beijing.

Calling it a random email, Anurag remarked that clickbait using his name gains more attention than his films. However, there is no evidence confirming Anurag’s presence in any verified Epstein-related court documents. The reports continue circulating online despite denials and lack of substantiated documentation globally.

Regarding the Epstein files, they comprise extensive contact books, court documents, flight logs, and other records linked to legal proceedings involving Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. Media reports claim that Indian filmmakers Nandita Das and Mira Nair are among the names referenced in these files in public discourse.

Another prominent name is Deepak Chopra, an Indian-American author and a wellness speaker. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut reacted to the revelations and called the details ‘disturbing’. That said, the mention in the Epstein Files do not equal misconduct, only record contact.

On the Professional Front of Anurag Kashyap

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anurag’s film Kennedy has finally secured its Indian premiere. The neo-noir thriller, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, will stream directly on ZEE5 from February 20. The film previously premiered internationally at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

After a wait of nearly two years, it is now set for its India release. Kennedy revolves around an ex-police officer who secretly works within a corrupt system. Rahul Bhat essays the titular role, while Sunny Leone appears as Charlie, adding intrigue to the dark, layered narrative. The project highlights Anurag’s signature style, blending mood, violence, and ambiguity.