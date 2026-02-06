Anurag Kashyap Denies Epstein Files Link: ‘Never Been To Beijing In My Life’

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has responded strongly to reports linking his name to the controversial Epstein files, dismissing the claims as baseless and clarifying that he has no connection to the alleged references circulating online. The director addressed the issue publicly after speculation began spreading on social media, where some users suggested that an unnamed “Bollywood guy” mentioned in discussions around the Epstein case could be him.

Breaking his silence, Kashyap stated that the allegations were completely unfounded and rooted in misinformation. He emphasised that he has never visited Beijing, which he claimed was one of the locations associated with the rumoured reference, and rejected any suggestion that he had involvement in the controversy. The filmmaker expressed frustration over how quickly unverified claims can gain traction online, particularly when they involve high-profile personalities.

The controversy appears to have stemmed from the resurfacing of documents and discussions tied to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose case has drawn global scrutiny due to the number of influential figures whose names have appeared in various legal filings and media reports. While many individuals have been mentioned in connection with Epstein’s network, being named in such documents does not automatically imply wrongdoing, a distinction that has repeatedly been highlighted by legal experts and observers.

Kashyap clarified that his name being associated with the controversy was likely the result of speculation rather than fact. He stressed that such rumours can have real consequences for those targeted, especially when they spread rapidly across digital platforms without verification. The filmmaker also hinted at the emotional toll of dealing with misinformation, noting that public figures often find themselves forced to respond to narratives that emerge without credible evidence.

The director’s response comes at a time when conversations around misinformation and viral rumours have intensified, particularly within the entertainment industry. Social media has increasingly become a space where speculation can transform into perceived truth within hours, prompting celebrities to respond quickly to protect their reputations.

Kashyap, known for his outspoken views and willingness to engage in public debate, has frequently addressed controversies head-on throughout his career. However, he indicated that this situation was different because it involved serious allegations that could be easily misinterpreted by audiences unfamiliar with the context.

In his statement, he reiterated that the claims were “baseless” and said that linking individuals to global controversies without substantiated evidence was irresponsible. He urged audiences to rely on verified information rather than online speculation, particularly in cases involving sensitive legal matters.