Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit Sparks Fresh Controversy With Mystery Man, Promises Big Reveal on the 8th 

Vada Pav Girl Chandrika Dixit, who rose to national fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, is once again making headlines, but this time, not for her viral food stall. The Delhi-based influencer is grabbing attention due to ongoing turmoil in her married life and the sudden appearance of a mystery man in her social media reels. A few days ago, Chandrika shocked her followers by sharing a video accusing her husband, Yugam Gera, of being involved in an alleged extramarital affair.

Chandrika Dixit

Chandrika Dixit Accused Her Husband

She also claimed to have proof, posting screenshots of what she said were Yugam’s WhatsApp chats along with a photo featuring a girl whose face was hidden. These revelations immediately sparked speculation online, with many questioning whether the couple was heading for a divorce or if there was more to the story. Soon after making the allegations, Chandrika began posting multiple reels with another man, further fuelling curiosity and controversy.

Chandrika Dixit

Also Read: ‘I Liked A Boy Very Much’, Mrunal Thakur Opens Up About Love, Marriage, and Her Dream Life Partner in Candid Interview

In these videos, the duo acted like a married couple, first portraying a Muslim couple and later a Hindu couple, leaving netizens confused and intrigued. Now, Chandrika has dropped yet another reel with the same man, whose identity remains undisclosed. Interestingly, his Instagram handle is literally named Mystery Man, with just 436 followers and two posts so far. One post shows the two in each other’s arms, while the other is the now-viral reel.

Chandrika Dixit

In the latest video, Chandrika is seen asking him, “Do you know what the media is calling you? What are they printing about us? Mystery Man!!!” To this, he casually responds, “Mystery Man? Drama. We will answer everyone.” When Chandrika asks when the answers will come, the man replies, “On the 8th.” “What’s on the 8th?” she asks. “Everything will be revealed,” he says. The caption of the reel reads, “We will answer everyone (Mystery Man).”

Chandrika Dixit

As expected, the internet had a field day reacting to the video. While some waited eagerly for the big reveal, others trolled Chandrika mercilessly. One user commented, “On the 8th, a new series will be announced, The journey from Vada Pav to Mystery Man.” Another wrote, “On the 8th, an MMS will be leaked.” A sarcastic comment read, “Give the best drama award to Didi.” Others questioned whether she had quit selling vada pav altogether, while some comments went as far as making dark jokes about the situation.