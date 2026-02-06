Neeraj Pandey Responds to Ghooskhor Pandat Title Controversy

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has finally addressed the backlash surrounding the title of his upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat.

The project, starring Manoj Bajpayee, drew intense criticism online after the teaser was released — with many viewers arguing that the title appeared to unfairly link a specific caste with corruption.

Statement from Neeraj Pandey

Taking to social media, Pandey clarified that the film is a fictional police drama and the term “Pandat” in the title refers only to the name of a fictional character. According to him, it was never meant to target or offend any caste, religion, or community.

He emphasized his long-standing commitment to responsible storytelling and said the film was created with sincere intent and meant to entertain audiences.

Promotional Material Withdrawn

In response to the uproar, the Ghooskhor Pandat team has decided to temporarily take down all promotional material, including the teaser, so that audiences can experience the story in full context rather than making judgments based on isolated glimpses.

Pandey also acknowledged the hurt felt by some viewers and expressed that this feedback was taken seriously, reinforcing the decision to remove promotional content.

What Sparked the Backlash?

The controversy erupted after the teaser release, with social media critics claiming that pairing “Ghooskhor” (bribery) with “Pandat” appeared derogatory toward a specific caste. Soon after, legal and public objections followed, a legal notice to the makers, a petition in the Delhi High Court to stop the release.

Film Details & What’s Next

Directed by Ritesh Shah and starring Manoj Bajpayee alongside actors like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, and Divya Dutta, Ghooskhor Pandat has not yet announced an official release date. The film is part of Netflix’s 2026 slate.