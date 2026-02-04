Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Sparks Online Controversy

Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat has stirred a major online debate soon after its teaser was unveiled during Netflix India’s 2026 content slate announcement. While the film generated excitement due to Bajpayee’s reputation for intense performances, it quickly became a talking point for an entirely different reason — its title.

Several social media users have criticised the name, calling it insensitive and offensive to a particular community, leading to calls for a boycott of the film and the streaming platform.

Social Media Backlash Intensifies

The controversy erupted as soon as the teaser surfaced online. Many netizens argued that the word “Pandat,” often associated with the Brahmin or Pandit community, unfairly links the group with corruption. Critics took to social media platforms to express their anger, with some demanding that the filmmakers immediately change the title.

Others questioned why the film could not have used a neutral title that focused solely on corruption rather than attaching it to a community identity. Some users even warned Netflix of potential large-scale boycott campaigns if the title remains unchanged.

Possible Legal and Regulatory Attention

The outrage has reportedly gone beyond social media discussions, with certain individuals claiming to have filed formal complaints against the film’s title. There are also reports suggesting that authorities may examine whether the title violates content or broadcasting norms.

However, neither Netflix India nor the makers of the film have issued an official response to the backlash.

Ghooskhor Pandat: About the Film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Despite the dispute surrounding its title, Ghooskhor Pandat is expected to be a gripping thriller.The film reportedly stars Manoj Bajpayee as Ajay Dikshit, a corrupt cop whose life unravels during a conspiracy-filled night.

Directed by Ritesh Shah and written by Neeraj Pandey, it also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Divya Dutta, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Shraddha Das and Kiku Sharda.