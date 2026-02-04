Dhurandhar 2 Rights Not With Netflix. Why??

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar – The Revenge (the second part of the espionage thriller) is gearing up for its theatrical release on 19 March 2026. Unlike the first film, which streamed on Netflix after its theatrical window, the sequel won’t be premiering on Netflix — and fans have been asking why.

New Streaming Home: JioHotstar

The biggest change is the OTT partner: Dhurandhar 2 is now set to stream on JioHotstar instead of Netflix. Posters for the upcoming film prominently display the JioHotstar logo, confirming the platform switch.

Industry reports explain that JioHotstar secured the streaming rights, likely through a competitive bidding process, offering producers better financial terms than Netflix did for the sequel’s rights.

Why the Rights Didn’t Go to Netflix

There are a few key reasons behind the shift from Netflix. Financial and strategic decisions. For the first film, Netflix acquired rights early to minimize risk since the two-part structure was a last-minute idea. This time around, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to be a massive hit, and JioHotstar outbid Netflix, allowing the producers to maximize revenue.

In-house advantage for producers

Since Jio Studios is one of the producers, having the sequel on its own platform (JioHotstar) gives them more control over release timing, promotions, and exclusivity — something they couldn’t do with Netflix. Unlike Netflix, JioHotstar doesn’t have to strictly follow the traditional eight-week OTT window. This means the sequel can stay exclusively in theatres longer before hitting streaming.

More Changes Beyond OTT

This isn’t the only shift in the sequel’s post-theatrical plans. Music rights have also changed hands — Dhurandhar 2’s soundtrack is now with T-Series, instead of Saregama, which held the rights for the first film. The film will have a pan-India release with versions in multiple languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam), reflecting a broader distribution strategy than the original.

Dhurandhar 2: What This Means for Viewers

Fans expecting Dhurandhar 2 on Netflix should note. You’ll still be able to stream the first Dhurandhar on Netflix. The sequel will likely appear on JioHotstar several weeks after its theatrical run ends. The streaming switch is driven by business strategy and rights deals, not necessarily any one platform’s performance.