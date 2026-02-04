Upasana Singh Accused Deepak Kejriwal of Misbehaving On Republic Day, Viral Video Sparks Heated Debate Within CINTAA

Television actor Deepak Kejriwal, known for popular shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, has landed in the spotlight after a video of an alleged altercation went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on January 26, but the video surfaced online nearly 10 days later, reigniting discussions within the television industry. The video features Upasana Singh, widely loved for her role as Bua in The Kapil Sharma Show and currently serving as the General Secretary of CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association).

Upasana Singh

Upasana Singh Alleged Deepak Kejriwal of Misbehaving

The actress has alleged that Deepak Kejriwal misbehaved with her and also accused him and others of physical aggression during the event. In the footage circulating online, Upasana Singh is seen addressing the audience using a microphone. Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, President of CINTAA, is standing beside her, while several other actors, including Manoj Joshi, are present on stage.

Upasana Singh

During her address, Deepak Kejriwal is seen interrupting Upasana Singh. Despite her insistence that she was speaking, the actor loudly objected, saying she would not speak. Soon after, Hemant Pandey, Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA, took the microphone and raised slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.” The situation escalated when Deepak Kejriwal allegedly snatched the microphone from Hemant Pandey and walked away.

Upasana Singh

Other members then tried to intervene and calm the situation. The situation further intensified when Upasana Singh confronted Deepak Kejriwal face to face. In the video, she can be heard asking, “Tell me, who am I? I am the General Secretary of CINTAA.” Deepak responded by saying that he was once the vice president of the association. The exchange continued, after which Upasana Singh alleged on camera that some members were misbehaving with women and claimed that actor Vikas Verma had been slapped and punched.

Deepak Kejriwal

Deepak Kejriwal denied the accusations, stating that he had not misbehaved with her. However, Upasana Singh countered by saying that questioning her identity itself amounted to disrespect. Deepak Kejriwal has been part of several well-known television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pardes, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Tenali Rama, Kalash – Ek Vishwas, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Parvarish Season 2, and Virasat.