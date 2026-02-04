Yami Gautam Joins Ranveer Singh in a Surprising Cameo In Dhurandhar 2 as Sequel Nears Release In March

Aditya Dhar’s recent blockbuster Dhurandhar has not only rewritten box office records but has also continued its winning streak on OTT platforms. The action-packed entertainer has been widely praised for its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and stylish execution. With the massive success of the first installment, excitement around the sequel, Dhurandhar 2, officially titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has reached fever pitch.

Dhurandhar 2

Yami Gautam In Dhurandhar 2

The much-awaited teaser of Dhurandhar 2 was unveiled on February 3, instantly taking social media by storm. While fans across the globe are raving about the teaser, one admirer stands out which is director Aditya Dhar’s wife and celebrated actress Yami Gautam. Interestingly, Yami is not just a fan of the film but also a part of it. As the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge draws closer, a major revelation has emerged regarding the cast.

According to a media report, Yami Gautam has joined the action-heavy sequel starring Ranveer Singh. The actress is set to appear in a special and surprising cameo, which is expected to leave audiences stunned. While Yami’s role is said to be brief, sources suggest it is far from insignificant. The report claims that her appearance serves as a major turning point in the narrative, making it one of the most impactful moments in the film.

Yami has reportedly completed five days of shooting for the project, and her character has been carefully woven into the storyline rather than being a blink-and-miss appearance. Insiders reveal that Yami Gautam’s role in Dhurandhar 2 is small but powerful, adding emotional depth and narrative weight to the script. Unlike typical cameos, her character is said to play a strong role in shaping the course of the story, reinforcing the film’s high-stakes drama and action.

Yami Gautam has previously spoken about her admiration for Dhurandhar and her husband Aditya Dhar’s storytelling. Even before the sequel went into production, she expressed her excitement about Ranveer Singh joining the franchise. In an interview with one of the media houses, Yami shared, “When I read his next script, I told him it was one of those special moments when I wished I were a boy. The script is amazing. It’s a wonderful world.”