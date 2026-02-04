Imran Khan’s Comeback Adhure Hum Adhure Tum Delayed? Here’s What We Know About the Netflix Film

Bollywood actor Imran Khan is now coming back with a romantic comedy, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. However, recent reports suggest the film’s early 2026 release has been postponed, and it may now arrive around mid-year. For those unaware, Netflix has acquired the rights to release this much-anticipated, full-fledged comeback film, marking a significant milestone in his career after a long hiatus.

Imran Khan’s Comeback Film Faces Postponement

Hindustan Times reports that Imran Khan’s comeback film, his first in ten years, will no longer release in early 2026. The delay follows the exit of the individual linked to the film’s streaming platform, requiring a fresh process to secure dates with a replacement. As a result, the makers are now eyeing a mid-2026 release window, likely between July and August, as production and distribution timelines are being restructured accordingly.

For those unaware, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum will premiere on Netflix as an OTT release. The film is helmed by Danish Aslam, the filmmaker behind the 2010 romantic comedy Break Ke Baad starring Imran Khan and Deepika Padukone. Featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada in key roles, the movie’s quirky, playful title hints at its central idea. Positioned as a dysfunctional romantic dramedy, it weaves together humour, emotional warmth, and everyday chaos, qualities that closely mirror the performances and storytelling style that once turned Imran Khan into a familiar, much loved name for modern audiences seeking honest, imperfect love stories.

Imran Khan’s Past Film Projects

Beyond this, Imran Khan gained recognition through iconic Bollywood films such as Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Break Ke Baad, along with the cult favorite, Delhi Belly, which remain widely loved today.