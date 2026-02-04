Dhurandhar 2: Is Salman Khan Playing As Bade Sahab In Ranveer Singh’s Film? Viral Photos Fuel Speculation

After winning the hearts of fans, Dhurandhar is back. Dhurandhar Part 2 is coming soon for its loyal audience. The buzz around Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is sky-high. Scheduled for a March release this year, the team is presently filming a few additional scenes for the espionage thriller. Meanwhile, a new post showing Salman Khan’s pictures from a set has sparked claims that the superstar is part of the Ranveer Singh–led sequel.

This unexpected development has fueled excitement and curiosity, prompting fans to look more closely and learn more about the much-talked-about update on the film’s cast and storyline details.

Is Salman Khan Involved In Dhurandhar 2?

Pictures of Salman Khan in a sharp suit, seen conversing with two individuals, are circulating widely online. An Instagram account, @devaimation, shared these images, capturing fans’ attention. The post quickly gained traction, with users curious about the context and eagerly discussing the actor’s appearance and possible project details online now.

“Salman Khan confirmed as “BADE SAHAB” in Dhurandhar 2! Viral leaked images from the Mumbai shooting schedule have sent social media into a frenzy, revealing Salman Khan in a commanding new avatar as Bade Sahab.”

At first, everyone believed the superstar had actually shot for the film. Later, however, netizens began to suspect that the images were generated using artificial intelligence. It was soon revealed that Dev Pal, who owns the Instagram handle, is an AI artist. His profile features numerous visuals created with advanced technology, showcasing digitally produced images rather than real photographs from any film shoot. This clarification helped audiences understand the origin of the posts and rethink their earlier assumptions online clearly.

Meanwhile, social media users expressed mixed emotions in the comments. Some were thrilled at the prospect of seeing the superstar in the film, praising the idea enthusiastically. Others, however, strongly opposed the move, voicing disappointment and clearly stating that they did not want the casting to happen at all there.

More About ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Movie

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Akshaye Khanna. Although Khanna’s character died in the first installment, the makers chose to revive his presence in the second part through flashback sequences. The sequel promises deeper storytelling and expanded perspectives for fans.

The film also stars Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles. Dhurandhar 2 highlights Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazar, tracing his rise as he takes control of Lyari town after Rehman Dakait’s death. It further delves into Hamza’s past, exploring his journey before eventually becoming an Indian spy, shaping destiny, power loyalty, betrayal, survival ambition, identity and sacrifice.

The film is scheduled to hit cinema screens worldwide on March 19, 2026, marking a highly anticipated theatrical release event.