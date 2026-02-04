Navjot Singh Sidhu Demands Padma Shri for Kapil Sharma Team at The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 Launch

The popular comedy talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show continues to entertain audiences on Netflix, with its fourth season currently streaming on the OTT platform. The latest episodes have featured some big names, including music maestro AR Rahman, while Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji appeared earlier on the show. Amid the ongoing success of Season 4, excitement is already building for Season 5, which was recently launched with much fanfare.

The launch event saw the presence of the show’s core team, Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. However, it was Sidhu Paaji who stole the spotlight with his heartfelt and poetic words. A video from the Season 5 launch event has gone viral on social media, in which Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed his deep admiration for the artists associated with the show.

Known for his energetic couplets and poetic flair, Sidhu said, “I will wait for that day, and I won’t die before that day, when one of these lions, these heroes, is honored with the Padma Shri. This is my wish because they truly deserve this respect and recognition. They are talked about across the country.” He further added a philosophical note, saying that a smile costs nothing but is worth millions, highlighting the power of comedy and positivity in people’s lives.

Sidhu also praised Kapil Sharma’s long-standing dominance in the comedy space, reflecting on his own experiences in cricket and politics. “I’ve seen the world, politics, cricket, everything. Now it’s his time. He has ruled comedy for 25 years. This God-made bouquet of talent, if he stays grounded instead of flying too high, can touch the stars.” His emotional words were met with applause and laughter from the audience.

During the event, Kapil Sharma jokingly asked Sidhu what he would say about Season 5 when Season 4 is still ongoing. Sidhu quipped, “If Netflix keeps increasing the payment from time to time, I won’t stop at 50 I’ll cross 50.” The witty remark left everyone in splits and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the event. Notably, Navjot Singh Sidhu made his comeback to Kapil Sharma’s show after six years.