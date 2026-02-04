Sai Pallavi to Replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD Sequel? Big Buzz Around Nag Ashwin’s Next

Big developments are emerging around the much-awaited sequel to Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD. According to industry reports and social media buzz, Sai Pallavi is being considered to replace Deepika Padukone in the sequel to the blockbuster film. If reports are to be believed, Sai Pallavi may carry forward the storyline of Deepika’s character SUM-80 (Sumathi) in the upcoming chapter.

Kalki 2898 AD

Sai Pallavi May Replace Deepika Padukone

While neither the film’s director Nag Ashwin nor the producers Vyjayanthi Movies have officially confirmed the casting, the news has sparked widespread discussion among fans. Sources close to the production revealed to one of the media houses that the makers are exploring the possibility of casting Sai Pallavi for the pivotal role following Deepika Padukone’s reported exit. However, the source also clarified that no final decision has been taken yet.

Sai Pallavi

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu Demands Padma Shri for Kapil Sharma Team at The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 Launch

The team reportedly believes that Sai Pallavi’s screen presence and acting depth would make her a strong fit for the character of SUM-80, especially considering the emotional and mythological weight the role carries in the Kalki universe. Speculation about Deepika Padukone’s departure from the sequel has been doing the rounds for quite some time. In September 2025, she reportedly exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, and soon after, reports emerged about her stepping away from Kalki 2898 AD sequel as well.

Deepika Padukone

According to industry sources, Deepika had already completed nearly 20 days of shooting for the sequel. However, reports claim that she later exited the project following discussions around an increased fee and an 8-hour work shift, which eventually led to her departure. The makers later shared a post indirectly confirming her exit, further fueling speculation.

Sai Pallavi

In Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone played SUM-80 (Sumathi), a pregnant woman held captive in the secretive Project laboratory. Her character is revealed to be the prophesied mother of Kalki, making her central to the narrative. After escaping from Supreme Yaskin, SUM-80 is protected by Ashwatthama. Towards the climax, Bhairava rescues her, leading to Ashwatthama’s realization that Bhairava is the reincarnation of Karna. Meanwhile, Yaskin, empowered by the unborn child’s serum, vows to hunt her down, setting the stage for the sequel.