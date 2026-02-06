Taha Shah Badussha on Paro Making the Oscars Contention List

Taha Shah Badussha, fresh from the acclaim of Heeramandi, recently opened up about his reaction when he learned that his film Paro: The Untold Story of Bride Slavery had made it onto the Oscars 2026 contention list — a milestone many actors dream of but few experience.

He candidly admitted that at first, he didn’t believe the news. Sitting at home when the message arrived, Taha thought someone was joking with him. It was only after the film’s producer and co-star, Trupti Bhoir, convinced him to check the official link that the reality truly sank in.

The Moment It Hit Him

Once he realised Paro was genuinely in contention for the Oscars, Taha said he went quiet — struck by the thought that a film made from the heart, and a relatively small project, could reach such heights. For him, the achievement wasn’t just professional but deeply personal. It took him about 30 minutes to let the news fully register before he could celebrate with friends and team members.

He also noted that the team is now working hard to ensure the film gets the right release in India.

From Feeling Overlooked to Believing in Himself

Talking about how he chose acting as a career, Taha reflected on his childhood: feeling ignored in school and craving appreciation. That early sense of being left out, he said, drove him to pursue performance and recognition — first on stage and then in film.

He shared that he didn’t even know he wanted to act initially; he simply loved being on stage, watching plays, and performing — a passion that eventually led him to study at the New York Film Academy.

Highs, Lows, and What’s Next

When asked about his career highlights and struggles, Taha called his role in Heeramandi the highest point so far. The toughest period, he revealed, came after the COVID-19 pandemic, when he felt forgotten and stuck professionally. That challenging phase, he said, made him stronger and more determined.

About Paro

Paro: The Untold Story of Bride Slavery is a socially driven drama focusing on the grim reality of bride trafficking — an issue that continues to affect communities in India. Produced by Trupti Bhoir and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gajendra Ahire, the film has attracted attention on international platforms for its sensitive storytelling.