Netizens Find Zeeshan Khan’s Eviction ‘Unfair’, Question Bigg Boss Makers Why Sidharth Shukla Wasn’t Ousted For Attacking Asim Riaz

Television actor, Zeeshan Khan, who was locked inside Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT house as a contestant, has been thrown out of the house. Bigg Boss took the decision to send him back home after he got into a physical fight with co-participants, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat during one of the tasks.

What led to Zeeshan’s Ouster from the show?

During the Bossman and Boss lady task, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat got involved in an argument with Zeeshan Khan. The argument heated up and the three of them ended up violating the rules of the Bigg Boss house. As per Bigg Boss rules, violence isn’t allowed in the house. Zeeshan lost his cool during the verbal fight and started pushing Pratik Sehajpal. The fight took an ugly turn so much so that Bigg Boss had to intervene. After the fight, Zeeshan was asked to leave the show immediately.

Zeeshan’s sudden exit made housemates emotional. Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, and Milind Gaba were seen crying as Zeeshan was quite close to these three. After his elimination, Kumkum Bhagya actor took to his Instagram to share pictures of his injuries which happened during his fight with Pratik and Nishant. In the pictures, one can spot a lot of bruises on his body. Take a look at them here:

How Netizens Reacted?

Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend, Varun Sood was among the first ones to react to Zeeshan’s eviction. Varun came out in his support and posted a story saying the eviction was unfair. Zeeshan’s mid-week eviction has left his fans disappointed too. Many of them took to Twitter to express their views on the same. Some ent on to drag in Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s mega-fight from Bigg Boss 13. Netizens recalled and reminded makers of Bigg Boss that in Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla went ‘over the top violent and had pushed Asim Riaz multiple times, but he was never evicted. They called the show biased towards Shukla.

One of the tweets read, “#ZeeshanKhan didn’t have support from a creative team like #SidharthShukla had Otherwise he would have been staying in the house.”

Another fan wrote, “#ZeeshanKhan Eliminated for physical violence for just one light push. @sidharth_shukla pushed Asim 11 times. @sidharth_shukla abused and pushed Rashami 2 times. @sidharth_shukla pushed Mahira 1 time during the task. Still no action instead they made him Winner.” Have a look at some of the fan tweets:

Let’s see if makers will bring back Zeeshan after the outrage on social media on the same. Till then, stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT.