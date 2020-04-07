Malaika Arora is no stranger to internet trolling. Ever since she got divorced from Arbaaz Khan and opened up about her relationship with the much-younger Arjun Kapoor, she has become a target of the internet trolls. Whether she is doing her workout, coming out of the gym, attending a party, or even any of her outfits, she literally gets trolled for everything that she does.

Recently, Malaika shared a video in which she was flaunting can be seen trying her hands at making the Indian Besan Laddoo and it backfired in a way that fans started trolling. In the video, she reveals that the sweet dish she made from scratch is her friend’s recipe and she even looked quite excited while making it. Have a look at the video:

Now, netizens started trolling the actress for her outfit. As one of the comments could be read as, “Ye kam khali dikhane ke liye kari hai ya ata bhi h“. The other said, “Han toh isme kya special hai, sab hi kar rhe hain ye apne ghar mein” Have a look a the harsh comments:

Malaika being a strong and independent woman, do not take trolls on her heart and likes to live her life to the fullest and doesn’t care about perceptions. What do you think about the same? Let us know what you think and leave a comment below.