New Couple Alert: Is Chris Evans Dating ‘Warrior Nun’ Actress Alba Baptista?

Chris Evans has fueled rumours that he is dating Warrior Nun Actress Alba Baptista.

Depending on where you go online, you may have come across rumours that Chris Evans is dating Alba Baptista. Fans are convinced they discovered proof of the relationship after Chris posted some Halloween pumpkins. Chris went on Instagram and posted these pumpkins on Monday.

Just days after fans deduced that Chris and Alba most likely spent Halloween together, he made an Instagram move that piqued the interest of onlookers.

Please be aware that the Chris and Alba rumours began as a result of Alba following Chris and several of his family members on Instagram, but nothing has been confirmed.

There was also some speculation about geography, with rumours circulating that the couple met in Europe while Evans was filming The Grey Man and she was filming Warrior Nun, even though neither production location overlapped.

Alba Baptista, 25, is a Portuguese actress best known for her roles in two seasons of the Netflix series Warrior Nun, while Chris Evans, 40, is well-known for his portrayal of the MCU’s first Captain America, Steve Rogers.

Rumours about their relationship have been circulating since January 2022, and fans believe they began dating much earlier. Just a few days after fans deduced that Chris and Alba most likely spent Halloween together, he was among the first to “like” her new Instagram post.

Alba took to Instagram on Thursday (November 3) to celebrate the upcoming premiere of Warrior Nun season two. “1 week,” Alba captioned a photo from the upcoming season.

Chris liked the post within minutes of it going live, according to fans. Just eight minutes after the post was published, one fan tweeted that he liked it. We captured the like after the post had been up for 19 minutes, as seen above.

Of course, these pumpkin times remind us of another iconic moment in Chris Evans’ personal life, when everyone assumed he was dating Selena Gomez and believed her face was in the reflection of his piano. Not to mention when everyone assumed Selena was wearing Chris’s iconic Knives Out sweater in a TikTok with Taylor Swift!