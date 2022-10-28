‘New Girls Don’t Like To Work With Me’: Siddhant Chaturvedi On Working With Deepika, Katrina!

Bollywood actor, Siddhant Chaturvedi gained fame from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Soon after, his acting talent got noticed and he went on to bag multiple projects in the Hindi film industry. Despite being an outsider, Chaturvedi has managed to work along with some of the biggest heroines in the business.

In his last outing, Gehraaiyan, he featured with the most bankable actress of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and in his upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, the young actor starred with one of the leading ladies of the business, Katrina Kaif. Now, in an exclusive chat, Siddhant revealed the reason behind landing roles alongside big names of the industry.

On being told that he is lucky to have worked with Deepika and Katrina, Siddhant said, “New girls don’t like to work with me. What do I do? There is luck. Usually, Janhvi (Kapoor) and I keep talking. I’m responding in accordance with the script. I chose different scripts and characters.”

Furthermore, Siddhant talked about the potential his next film, Phone Bhoot holds to bring audiences to theatres. “These characters are different, the way they handle situations which get straightened later is interesting, It’s a road trip. At the same time, these characters’ journey is interesting. You will get to see how they deal with chudail, ghost, etc. and by default they become heroes,” he stated.

The Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor also shared his experience with ghost in real life. “I belong to Ballia district and in real life I have heard a lot of stories. Once we were returning after watching a film. We were told that on this deserted street usually you get to hear an old lady’s voice as she keeps shouting. Well we heard that voice actually my brother heard it and that’s when we just decided to run from there as fast as we could! A little later we came to know that this old lady had fallen down. No sooner had we learned this we rushed back to her and helped her,” said Siddhant.

Phone Bhoot is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Besides this, Siddhant Chaturvedi has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Ananya Panday and Yudhra with Malavika Mohanan in the pipeline.