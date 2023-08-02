‘Not All Actors Are Wealthy’: Once Residing In Basement Parking, Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh Still Rents A House

In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Fatima Sana Shaikh opened up about her financial condition and that of other actors. Debunking the misconception that actors are always wealthy, Fatima revealed that she hails from a middle-class family and still lives in a rented one-room apartment with a kitchen.

Industry Struggles Never End, Success Doesn’t Guarantee Riches

The actress emphasized that struggles in the industry never truly end. She asserted that being an actor doesn’t guarantee riches, and she continues to face the challenges of living in a rented house. Despite her successful career, the journey remains a constant struggle.

Battling For Good Roles Without Compromise

Fatima candidly stated that actors often find themselves in search of good roles, continuously battling against the odds. She expressed that she shouldn’t feel obligated to do a particular job solely for the money. Survival often requires doing whatever it takes.

From Assistant Photographer to Indira Gandhi in ‘Sam Bahadur’

Fatima’s revelations shed light on the unpredictable nature of the profession. Very few know that during her struggling days, she even worked as an assistant photographer. Currently shooting for the film “Sam Bahadur,” where she portrays Indira Gandhi, the talented actress’s journey is a testament to perseverance and dedication.”