Not Hrithik Roshan Or Ranveer Singh, But KGF Fame Yash To Play Dev In Brahmastra 2- Deets Inside

The highly anticipated film, Brahmastra helmed by Ayan Mukherjee and produced by Karan Johar has been hitting headlines since its inception. After the first part came out this year, now the curiosity has increased even more. Fans are coming up with different theories besides speculating who will play Dev in the coming part.

The character of Dev got introduced towards the end of part one. Now, the hype of the same is on another level. Earlier, it was reported that makers are keen on casting either Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan for the role. But according to latest development, South sensation, Yash, who won millions of hearts and smashed all box-office records with K.G.F: Chapter 1 and K.G.F: Chapter 2, has been approached to play Dev.

Given the amount of popularity Yash has, the makers of Karna are also keen to sign Yash. A source quoted, “After KGF 2, Excel is looking to team up with Yash again on something big and special. They have signed up with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra for Karna, a mythological epic based on Mahabharata. ROMP and Excel are keen to get Yash on board to play the titular role in the two-part epic.”

Well, Yash is yet to give his nod to these projects. But if things work out, then it would be a treat for his fans in North belt.

For the unknown, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has given impeccable performances in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. Other than them, viewers are lauding Mouni Roy as a villain in the first instalment.