Paras Chhabra In Shock As His Suitor Aanchal Khurana Hospitalized Right After Mujhse Shaadi Karoge!

The show Mujhse Shadi Karoge came to an abrupt end as the makers of the show didn’t find it safe to continue keeping the stars locked inside the house amid the Corona Virus outbreak in Maharashtra. While Shehnaaz Gill walked out of the show as she didn’t find anyone suitable, Paras said that he found Aanchal to be the most suitable girl for him. However, right after the show ended, Aanchal Khurana had to be hospitalized. She feels sick and needed hospitalization. Now, she is okay.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar suggest that Aanchal was hospitalized right after she stepped out of the house as she fells sick. Telly Chakkar quoted the actress saying, “Well, the day after tomorrow after we were out of the show, I vomited several times as my stomach was upset. Actually, I am not used to eating outside food which is full of masala. At my home, I also prefer eating simple and bland food. When I was inside the house at that time also I wasn’t keeping well. However, I got discharged yesterday and I have come down to Delhi to be with family. I have already consulted my Delhi doctor and I am absolutely fine now.”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill walked out of the show without choosing a partner for herself. According to the reports, Shehnaaz said that her heart only beats for Sidharth Shukla and no one can take his place.