Paras Chhabra rose to extreme fame after entering the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. He was loved for his nature but got into even more controversies because of his comments on his girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Paras Chhabra got closer to Mahira Sharma despite being in a relationship with Akanksha Puri. And now, there are rumors that Akanksha is approached for the next season of Bigg Boss 14.

In a recent interview with ET Times, Akanksha Puri opened up about participating in Bigg Boss 14. The actress was quoted saying, “Yaar do you really think Bigg Boss 14 will happen during such a condition. There’s so much happening. Shows are shutting down and all. In fact, we don’t even know if the shoots are going to start and if things are going to be fine soon. I have no clue if the show is going to happen this time or if it is coming up with a new season.”

Akanksha further added, “Right now, I am very happy playing Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh and I am eagerly waiting for the shoots to resume. I am waiting to go to Aamgaon and start the shooting. Right now, it is way too early to talk about a new show or being a part of Bigg Boss 14. Let’s see where life takes. I would definitely like to entertain my audience in every possible way and I will continue doing different and new things.”

Well, Akanksha has a point, considering the pandemic situation in the country, it will be so much difficult for the makers to bring so many people in one house. It won’t be a big deal if Bigg Boss 14 doesn’t happen this year.

