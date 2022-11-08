Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan Pushed His Body To Breaking Point, Took Tips From Salman Khan And Hrithik Roshan!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to screen after a break of four years with filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s forthcoming film, Pathaan. But more than the film, his shocking transformation to fit into the role is making noise. Fans are stunned to see how at the age of 57 years, Khan has put in all his sweat and blood to get into the shoes of ‘Pathaan’.

A few months back, the actor got huge applauses when he posted a picture of his look from Pathaan. In the photo, he was seen flaunting eight-pack abs. Pathaan’s teaser was released on SRK’s 57th birthday recently. It has received positive word of mouth from viewers and critics. During a fan event in Mumbai, SRK spoke about his chiselled body for Pathaan. He disclosed, “I didn`t know what to do, subah uthkar (meri subah thoda late hoti), I went for 45 minutes to the gym, where no trainer was allowed due to quarantine. I would google workout routines and would even call bigger stars, Salman bhai, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan and put something together.”

In a latest interview, director Siddharth talked about SRK’s miraculous transformation and said that the tremendously hard-working actor pushed his body to a breaking point in order to achieve the desired looks. He said, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, all the love that he is getting for Pathaan’s teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get go and it shows on screen.”

Furthermore, Anand revealed that SRK wanted audience to feel the adrenaline rush through his screen presence. “The way he built his body, the insane training that he has done to pull off the extremely dangerous stunts, the dangerous terrains and climatic conditions in which he has thrown his body to and the commitment that he has shown to give India its biggest action spectacle is incredibly commendable,” he stated.

“The way he has endured all the pain to pull off the action that we had designed, is unbelievable. There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan and you have to wait to see the film to witness his intensity with which he has approached the film,” added Siddharth.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is set to hit the theatres on Jan 25, 2023.