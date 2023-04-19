‘People Try To…’: Priyanka Chopra Finally Opens Up On Getting Trolled For Calling RRR A ‘Tamil’ Film

Celebs have to very cautious while speaking on anything or else they get trolled. Recently, during her appearance on a podcast, actress Priyanka Chopra called RRR a ‘Tamil Film’. Post which she got brutally trolled by netizens. Now, PeeCee has opened up about it. Read on to know.

Priyanka Chopra On Getting Trolled For Calling RRR A Tamil film

In an interview with Mid-day, Priyanka opened up about getting trolled and said that people try to find mistakes in whatever she does.





She also thinks that people enjoy that a little bit. Priyanka added that she was a lot more free-spirited, but now, she is a bit more cautious because she has her family to think about. The Citadel actress feels that the higher one goes in life, the more people look for a reason for them to fall. She has got much love and support from her family, friends and fans, so she prefers to focus on that.

What Priyanka Said On The Podcast

On the podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Priyanka Chopra called RRR a Tamil movie for which she received flak by netizens on social media. during the interview, when the interviewer called SS Rajamouli’s film ‘Bollywood’, she corrected him as she said that RRR is a Tamil movie and further called it “big, mega, blockbuster Tamil that is like our Avengers.

Priyanka Chopra’s Work Front

Workwise, Priyanka is currently gearing up for the release of Citadel. It is all set to premiere on April 28. After promoting it in India with her co-star Richard Madden, she is currently in the UK on a promotional spree.

Citadel will have Priyanka as an agent and it is produced by the Russo Brothers. She also has Love Again and Jee Le Zaara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.