Prakash Raj Slams Detentions At Anti-CEC Protest At Jantar Mantar, Anurag Kashyap Praises ‘Lakhs Of Bravehearts’

Actors Prakash Raj and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have drawn attention to the anti-CEC protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, with both expressing their reactions to the developments surrounding the demonstration. Prakash Raj reportedly criticised the detentions and the crackdown on protesters, while Anurag Kashyap praised those participating in the movement, referring to them as “lakhs of bravehearts”. Their reactions have sparked conversations on social media, bringing the protest and the concerns raised by demonstrators into the spotlight. The involvement of prominent figures from the film industry has further amplified public discussion around the gathering.

Fraand .. how long will you stop a river.. #justasking https://t.co/AjBwiR6hVg — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 10, 2026

Prakash Raj, known for his outspoken views on social and political issues, has frequently used his public platform to question decisions and actions that he believes deserve greater scrutiny. His reported reaction to the detentions at Jantar Mantar reflects his concern over the handling of the demonstration. The actor has built a reputation for speaking candidly about matters of public interest, often generating debate through his statements. His response to the latest developments has attracted attention from supporters and critics alike, with many discussing the importance of peaceful assembly and the treatment of people participating in protests.

Bertolt Brecht, poetry!! https://t.co/SFAEoKuVnV — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) October 10, 2026

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reportedly expressed solidarity with the demonstrators by praising what he described as “lakhs of bravehearts”. Known for his distinctive filmmaking style and outspoken public persona, Kashyap has often engaged with discussions beyond cinema. His reported remarks highlighted the courage and determination of people who choose to participate in public demonstrations. The response also brought renewed attention to the role of social media in spreading information about protests and allowing public figures to express their views on events unfolding across the country.

The developments at Jantar Mantar have once again raised questions about the right to peaceful protest, the authorities’ response to demonstrations and the importance of protecting civil liberties. While public gatherings can involve differing viewpoints and complex circumstances, the handling of detentions often becomes a subject of wider debate. Reactions from Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap have added a prominent entertainment-industry perspective to the discussion. As the situation continues to attract attention, further verified information about the protest, the reasons for the detentions and the responses from authorities will be important in understanding the full context of the developments.