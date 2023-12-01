Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Pack PDA on 5th Wedding Anniversary, Hold Hands on date in NYC

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas completed 5 years of their marriage. They are celebrating this occasion in New York City. Ahead of their anniversary (as per US time), the couple was out and about on what seems to look like a date. The two are currently in New York City. Recently various pics of the couple has surfaced online. Pictures showed them walking on the streets of the city together. They held hands as they made their way to their destination.

Priyanka and Nick reached NYC ahead of their wedding anniversary and were joined by their family. Nick was snapped with his brother, singer Joe Jonas in the city on Thursday. On the other hand, Priyanka was also enjoying her time in LA with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

In the picture surfaced online, the couple seems to enjoy their time. As mercury dropped in the city, Priyanka stepped out in a knit dress, topped with a warm and long coat. She paired it with a woolen cap, tinted sunglasses and black boots for a casual but chic look. Nick opted for an off-duty look in a jacket, beige pants and a blue cap.

On the online surfaced pics, fans showered their love in the comment section of the Instagram post, Reacting to their pictures, a fan wrote, “They both look so good.” “Faves together,” added another one. Someone else also commented, “Love when she dresses in relaxing clothing, still looks beautiful.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple had their first child, a daughter they named Malti Marie, to honour their mothers, Dr Madhu Chopra and Denise Jonas.