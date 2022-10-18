Priyanka Chopra Visits Drought-hit Country Kenya, Says, “As A New Mother It Really Hits Me Differently”

Priyanka Chopra has shared a heartbreaking video from her trip to Kenya, highlighting the country’s water and hunger crises. The actor is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights and visited drought-stricken areas to learn firsthand about the situation. She stated that it affects her differently as a mother.

“I am very uneasy today,” Priyanka said in the video. “My mind is in a million places at once, and I’m really feeling tense. This has been the case since I boarded my flight from Los Angeles. I’m in Kenya with UNICEF to witness the devastating crisis firsthand. And it hits you differently as a new mother. I know it will be difficult, but I want to accompany you on this journey,” said she.

The Actress captioned it on Instagram,”Children are starving to death. Millions are on the verge of starvation,”. This is the face of the climate crisis, and it is happening right now in Kenya. There is, however, hope and there are solutions. Over the next few days, I’ll be highlighting @unicef’s tremendous efforts to save lives on the ground. However, money is desperately needed to ensure that the good work continues in order to reverse this unprecedented crisis.”

She also asked her fans to donate to the cause, saying, “Please click the link in my bio and donate. ‘What you think is small, is the small that I don’t have,’ said Licbeg Kisika, a teacher I met today who is struggling to fund the school he runs in Sopel village with UNICEF. I have donated, and I hope you will too.”

Priyanka was most recently seen in Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix Resurrections. She has a number of coveted projects in the works. Citadel, her debut web series produced by the Russo Brothers, is now complete. She has two films in the works: Ending Things and It’s All Coming Back To Me. She has also signed on to star in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.